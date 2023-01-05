Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $186.00. The stock had previously closed at $123.18, but opened at $118.63. Tesla shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 710,633 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

