The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

