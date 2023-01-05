The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,900. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

