TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 28577399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.