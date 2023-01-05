Traders Purchase High Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 29,066 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 18,275 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,291 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,920 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

