Truist Financial Corp Acquires 192,460 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $88,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after acquiring an additional 321,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $172.67.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

