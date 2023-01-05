Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,120,079 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $91,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after buying an additional 694,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

