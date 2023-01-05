Truist Financial Corp Buys 20,813 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $112,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $306.59 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

