Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,161,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

