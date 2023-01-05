Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $726.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $739.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.15.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

