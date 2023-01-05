Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of L3Harris Technologies worth $114,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.