Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $109,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $560.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $671.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.17 and its 200 day moving average is $507.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

