Truist Financial Corp Has $111.66 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $111,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HCA opened at $248.88 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

