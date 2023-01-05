Truist Financial Corp Has $117.88 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $117,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.4% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 28,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $561.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $631.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

