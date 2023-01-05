Truist Financial Corp Has $59.35 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Global Payments worth $59,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.