Truist Financial Corp Has $74.50 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,066,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,644 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $74,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

