Truist Financial Corp Has $92.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,676 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $92,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

