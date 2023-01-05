Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $92,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $234.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

