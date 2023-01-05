Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,675 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $69,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Southern stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.