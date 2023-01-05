Truist Financial Corp Purchases 93,232 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,232 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $78,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

