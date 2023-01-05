Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $115,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.