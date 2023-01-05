Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $355.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

