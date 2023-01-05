Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,765 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Tyson Foods worth $112,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.