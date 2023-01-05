Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $113,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,493,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

