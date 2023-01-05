Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,636 shares of company stock valued at $26,676,023. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 498.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.