UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7-10.7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.10-$7.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.62. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $207.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $780,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UniFirst by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 67.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

