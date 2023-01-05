Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

