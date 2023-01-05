UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $289,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $504.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

