Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

