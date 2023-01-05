Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $26,152,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.