Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,497,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $215.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

