Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 23,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

