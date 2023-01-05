Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

