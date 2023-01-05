Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $480.03.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

