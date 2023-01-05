WBI Investments Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

