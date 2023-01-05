WBI Investments Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

