WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.1% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $326,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 31.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 182.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,085,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,256,000 after buying an additional 700,778 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.