Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $320.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 312 ($3.76), with a volume of 40707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.73).

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.74. The firm has a market cap of £290.92 million and a P/E ratio of 891.89.

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.