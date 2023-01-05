Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $245.22 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.17.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

