Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

