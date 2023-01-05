Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,458 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

