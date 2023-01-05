Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

