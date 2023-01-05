Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,338 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

NYSE STZ opened at $231.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.