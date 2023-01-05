Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $213.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $303.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

