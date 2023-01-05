Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWD stock opened at $153.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

