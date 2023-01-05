Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $124.36 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.