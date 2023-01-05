Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Novartis by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

