Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $555,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $726.49 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.15.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.