Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $604,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $321,036,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $262,275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $197,426,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

