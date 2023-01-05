Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

